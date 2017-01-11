The Coregasm: Wait, Some Women Climax During Workouts?

Holy mother of all things good. Clearly I’ve been doing this whole exercise thing wrong, because apparently some women can orgasm while working out.

On the one hand, it shouldn’t come as a surprise -- the physical exertion, increased blood flow, and tightening of the pelvic floor muscles during exercise aren’t all that different from what takes place between the sheets. On the other hand, who the hell is having sexy-time thoughts during a set of squats?

As a personal trainer who tries to convince people of the longer-term pleasures of exercise, I had to investigate. I won’t lie. I’d love to climb that hill during spin class.

