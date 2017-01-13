CVS Is Making EpiPen Pay for Jacking Up Its Price

Stabbing your friends to save their lives is an affordable way to spend Saturday night again, thanks to CVS. The drugstore chain has started selling a generic alternative to the EpiPen -- the pharmaceutical company Mylan's iconic, now-infamous allergy medication -- for just one-sixth of the name-brand version's price.

Mylan came under bipartisan scrutiny last year in a PR clusterfuck after hiking the price of the EpiPen above $600 for a two-pack. When the company acquired the decades-old product in 2007, a two-pack cost less than $100.

CVS will charge $109.99 for a two-pack of the generic version of Adrenaclick -- an authorized alternative to the EpiPen. Mylan's current EpiPen -- whether you pay retail price for the standard pen at $649.99 a pack or $339.99 a pack for Mylan's generic pen -- costs a hell of a lot more. Both the EpiPen and Adrenaclick are epinephrine auto-injectors approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating life-threatening anaphylactic shock caused by allergens.