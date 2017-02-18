What You Actually Gain From Cutting Dairy Out of Your Diet

Almond milk, by the way, suppressed the growth of cancer cells by 30%. And it keeps longer in the fridge, too.

You eliminate an inferior calcium source

"But, but, but… calcium!" That's what people scream at you when you tell them to quit dairy, right? Right?!

Yeah, milk has calcium. It also has saturated fat, cholesterol, and hormones. "There's calcium in dairy, there's protein in pork and iron in beef, but food is a package deal," Dr. Greger points out. "You can't say, 'I would like the burger, but hold the saturated fat and growth hormones. And that's the baggage that comes with dairy."

Plus, the calcium that's in dairy isn't easy for our bodies to absorb; only 31% of calcium in milk is absorbed, compared to 60-70% of calcium in foods like sesame seeds, Dr. Greger says. Double down on the tahini, in other words.