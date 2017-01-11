You Should Be Able to Exercise at Work Without Feeling Like a Freak

By now it's no secret that sitting on your ass all day isn't doing you any favors. Not only is sitting an independent risk factor for early mortality (you know, death), but any stationary activity -- even standing -- may be detrimental to your health.

In other words, all that time you spend not moving at work, and all that time you spend not moving at home, is basically just preparing you for the eternal "not moving" activity of death.

I hate to break it to you, but death is one thing you don't really need to practice for.

The good news is that recent research from the University of Leicester found that office workers whose jobs required them to sit for long stretches could offset the negative health effects of inactivity by exercising more. And the more exercise study participants engaged in -- including scheduled exercise and general physical activity performed throughout the day -- the less likely they were to experience health consequences.