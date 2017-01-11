Words That Almost Always Mean You're Getting Crappy Health Advice

Instant

It's impossible to do anything instantly! Take "quick and easy" and multiply by infinity.

Blueprint

There are no one-size-fits-all programs, and there are no plans that work for everyone. So when you see the word "blueprint" in an article, internal alarm bells should start going off.

Kristy Stabler, an ISSA-certified personal trainer and nutritionist says, "There are so many factors that go into good health, such as nutrition, exercise, recovery, sleep, supplementation, low-level activity, hormones, and age, just to name a few. To think that someone can give us an exact blueprint of what to do, and we all will get the same fabulous results, is naive."