How to Diet Without Being the Worst

Track your progress (but do it privately)

Keeping a diary of your progress and goals is one way to see your success and also... to kind of keep it to yourself.

“After you have decided what your goals are, make your plan. Remember to be specific and put time frames around the goals. Maybe you keep track on your smartphone or simply write it down in a journal. Either way, self-monitoring is a powerful tool that can help keep you accountable for your goals, and if you want to keep it to yourself, that is OK too,” says Christman.

The key here is that you're holding yourself accountable, without putting the burden on anyone else. And while you might be tempted to tell your entire social media network via some sort of app every time you lose a pound or run a quarter-mile in 25 minutes, remember that you're doing this for yourself, not anyone else. Also, everyone has hidden you from their timeline.

