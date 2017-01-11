How an Olympic Swimmer Eats and Trains

Olympians' athleticism and thirst for greatness -- compared to your thirst for a sugary beverage and ability to spend an entire weekend on the couch -- is what makes them so watchable on TV.

While you may envy their athletic talent and toned bodies in four-year increments, Olympians adopt a rigid lifestyle every damn day that takes focus, dedication, and passion. Twenty-plus hours of training each week, combined with a monitored nutrition plan is how Olympians are made. Most people are lucky to clock in a 10th of that in exercise each week, to say nothing of the delicious, disgusting food you love eating.