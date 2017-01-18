How Men and Women Literally See the World Differently

It's the setup you dread hearing from any comedian: Men and women are just different.

It wouldn't be a cliche of bad humor if it weren't unpinned by some truth, and new research has shown that, when it comes to visual cues, men and women really do see the world differently.

More specifically, they see faces differently. Since looking at other people's faces is a pretty important part of human interaction (and, you know, life), this means that what women perceive, men may not, and vice versa.