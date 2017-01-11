Disgusting Parts of Your Home You Aren't Cleaning, but Should Be

The bath mat

You, and everyone else in your household, step on that thing almost every day -- if you're not washing the bath mat regularly, you're stepping on all the dirt, dead skin, and product run-off left behind after showering. Terry-cloth bath mats, even the rubber-backed kind, can be machine washed and dried. Wooden or bamboo bath mats can be sprayed with an all-purpose cleaner and wiped off with a rag or paper towels.

That ratty bathrobe

You know the one. Have you ever washed it? Thought so! Well, a beloved bathrobe should be washed for many of the same reasons as your bath towels, and for a few others. Such as that smear of Cheetos dust down the left sleeve, or the fact that you spent an entire weekend wearing it and nothing else? Sound familiar? Sure it does. Show your robe some love and give it a spin through the washer, and show yourself some love by upping the fluff factor by using a liquid fabric softener like Downy in the wash and a set of dryer balls in the dryer.