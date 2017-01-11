Before You Buy Bodybuilding Supplements, Read This

You can still learn from bodybuilders (just not their supplements)

The average fitness supplement might not work, but it doesn’t mean you should ignore all the information from their prime consumers. Bodybuilders -- more than any other group of people -- are able to change their physiques nearly at will. And that’s powerful.

Bodybuilders can transform at will for three main reasons. The first doesn’t concern most people: they take a copious amount of hormones, like testosterone and T3 (a thyroid hormone). Inundating your body with chemicals is probably not a good idea for the average person, so let’s skip this one.

More actionably, they understand that fitness is a skill, rather than an innate talent. It’s something you can get better at as long as you learn the fundamentals, have a blueprint, and, most importantly, practice. This mindset, above all else, is the reason they’re able to transform.