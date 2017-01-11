There's a Good Chance You're Wasting Money on That Filtered-Water Pitcher

The tap isn't as bad as you think it is

In the eyes of many Americans, tap water is the devil. If you happen to live in certain parts of the country (*cough* Flint *cough*), the feeling is totally justified. But for most people, American tap water is just fine; the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) enforces pretty tight standards on municipal water, even requiring that every water supply company release annual drinking water reports.

The EPA regulates more than 50 water contaminants, including the likes of acrylamide and carbofuran, so don't be surprised if your water report looks like a terrifying science-fiction novel. Many of these regulated contaminants pose serious health risks (lead, mercury, arsenic, etc.), but others are little more than aesthetic compounds that only affect taste and smell. Either way, the EPA works diligently to keep them out of your tap. Actual health hazards are given priority over aesthetics, so it should come as no surprise that water comes in a variety of smells and flavors around the country. But considering most of us don't want our water to smell or taste like anything, water filters seem worth it for the aesthetic reasons alone.