Cleanses Are Stupid and You Should Not Be Bothering With Them

I work in a big commercial gym that resembles Globo Gym from the movie Dodgeball. When you're a trainer in such a large facility, people inevitably ask for your opinion on virtually every health-related topic under the sun, like diets, overrated exercises, supplements, and so on.

I'm more than happy to point them in the right direction, but there's one topic that consistently makes my blood boil. Every time someone asks about a cleanse, I have to fight the urge to run head-first into a brick wall -- instead, I try to calmly explain why it's completely unnecessary.



What's the appeal of cleanses to begin with?

In a world of ready-made dinners and factory-farmed food, it’s not difficult to make a long list of all the harmful stuff you ingest every single day. Virtually every month there's a news story about the latest carcinogen, and they tend to implicate foods you love (like bacon).