You Probably Don't Need to Eat Before Taking Painkillers

Unless you're a bouncer named Dalton, you've probably taken your fair share of pain meds, like Ibuprofen, over the years. And you know you're supposed to wait until you've eaten food before you can take them. But is there really a reason you have to do that?

The Australian Medicines Handbook recently changed its advice on taking such painkillers, saying it's OK to take them with just a glass of water, according to a report by AJP, an Australian pharmacy news site. Specifically, the handbook states, "Take oral doses with a glass of water. It may be taken without food but if this upsets your stomach, try taking it with a meal." In the US, the FDA recommends taking them "with food or milk if stomach upset occurs."