Everyday Habits That Can Actually Help You Live Longer

In all likelihood, you won't make it to 100. It sucks, but dammit, that doesn't mean you can't try! Yeah, yeah, yeah, you know not to smoke, to cut back on alcohol, exercise, and of course eat well. But somehow there must be a way to have a drink -- even a sip! -- from the fountain of youth, right?

According to doctors, there are indeed things you can do to increase your odds of living a long life. So, raise a glass well in advance of your 100th birthday.