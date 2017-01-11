Doctors Don't Talk to Their Patients About Sexual Health. Here's Why They Should.

Think back to the last time you had a checkup with a doctor. He or she might have asked you about how often you exercise, how well you sleep, and whether you drink or smoke. But does your doctor ask you about sex?

Asking patients about sexual matters is universally recognized as an important part of collecting a patient’s medical history. But many physicians don’t take sexual histories from their patients.

And medical schools often don’t offer students a lot of instruction on how to talk about sexual matters with patients, even though it is a critical aspect of personal health and well-being.