Burning Questions You Have About Farting, Answered

While nobody wants to get caught ripping one, we're all secretly fascinated by farts. It's kind of like how porn is a $97 billion industry, yet somehow no one has porn sites in their search history… especially not fart-fetish porn sites.

Now, I'm not calling you an eproctophile, but you didn't click this link by accident, did you? Don't worry. This is a safe space for fart discussion. "Everybody farts," says gastroenterologist and wellness physician Dr. Rajiv Sharma, who authored Pursuit of Gut Happiness. "Gas production is normal. It's a sign of life."

So go ahead and relax (your sphincter, too, if the urge strikes you) as we delve into the burning fart-related questions that tens of thousands of people ask the internet each month.