Bodybuilders Are Using Roofies to Work Out. Wait, What?

Bodybuilders do some weird shit in the name of vanity. Between injecting potentially lethal synthetic oil into their muscles and smearing hemorrhoid cream on their abs before a competition, nothing should come as a surprise... right? How about taking roofies in order to improve their workouts?

Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (also known as “liquid ecstasy” or “GHB”) is most commonly known for being a vile date-rape drug. But for years, bodybuilders have taken GHB for its purported ability to increase GH (growth hormone) and allow them to train harder. Even John Stamos got busted for driving under the influence of GHB, which he was supposedly taking to “lean out body mass.” Before you follow Uncle Jesse in search of never-ending pumps, let’s take a look at what the hell is going on here.

