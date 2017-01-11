Think Twice Before Using Baby Powder

Plenty of people use talc-based products down below for their moisture-wicking qualities, and to prevent irritation and infections. But is it a short-term health fix that could lead to cancer down the line? And, since the product in question has "baby" right there in the name, is there a reason to be concerned that parents are putting a carcinogen on their infants?

So, two lawsuits mean this stuff causes cancer, right?

"The real answer is that we don't really know," says Miami-based obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Jason James. "There is no definitive proof for or against, and if we look at the scientific data it is unclear."

But a recent study, released after the most recent lawsuit's verdict, found that applying the product to genitals, underwear, and sanitary napkins could increase the risk of developing ovarian cancer by a third. Yet another found talc to be associated with an increased risk of ovarian cancer in African-American women. The American Cancer Society, for its part, acknowledges the public concern, but stops short of saying talcum powder causes ovarian cancer.