Choking Dogs and Horror Films: The Strange Case of Dr. Heimlich and His Maneuver

When you think of the Heimlich maneuver, you probably conjure up images of heroic amateur lifesaving -- it's easy to learn, simple to perform, and its widespread dissemination is an ingenious strategy for turning any restaurant diner into a first responder. You hope you never have to use it, sure, but it's a damn good thing it exists.

Usually a medical discovery of this magnitude requires years of peer-reviewed research to verify the claims. In the strange case of Dr. Henry Heimlich and his maneuver, the only requirements for creating a nationwide trial of his technique were his all-star name and some well-placed contacts -- none of the widely accepted protocols that usually accompany implementation of new set of emergency lifesaving guidelines.