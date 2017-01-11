A History of What Donald Trump Has Actually Said About Health Care

Scott Pelley: "Universal health care."

Trump: "I am going to take care of everybody. I don't care if it costs me votes or not. Everybody's going to be taken care of much better than they're taken care of now."

Pelley: "The uninsured person is going to be taken care of. How? How?"

Trump: "They're going to be taken care of. I would make a deal with existing hospitals to take care of people. And, you know what, if this is probably --"

Pelley: "Make a deal? Who pays for it?"

Trump: "The government's gonna pay for it. But we're going to save so much money on the other side. But for the most it's going to be a private plan and people are going to be able to go out and negotiate great plans with lots of different competition with lots of competitors with great companies and they can have their doctors, they can have plans, they can have everything." -- 60 Minutes interview with Scott Pelley, Sept 27th, 2015