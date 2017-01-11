Falling, Naked, and Toothless: The Meaning Behind Every Common Dream

Your teeth are falling out

Some dentists say this dream is a physical reference to jaw-grinding that happens at night, and Kezia concedes that could be a factor. But she thinks this dream is also about self-care.

"Brushing your teeth every day is one of the most basic self-care things, and losing your teeth is painful, but there's also shame in it," she says. "Ask if you're taking care of yourself right now. Are there ways you aren't participating in your own self-care? Let yourself feel the toll that's taking. Because if you don't do these basic things to take care of yourself, you could be in trouble."

You found an extra room you didn't know existed

This is one of the greatest dreams… until you wake up and realize you don't actually have a second bathroom with a whirlpool tub and Carrara marble floors. Still, Kezia insists this dream is a blessing. "It's always a good feeling when you a find a space that wasn't there," she says. "There's more room in your life -- in your body and soul -- than you think. Take a moment and feel the space that actually exists in your life."