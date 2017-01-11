Drinking Coffee at Night Is Actually Pretty Bad for You

"We found that caffeine did indeed, in the evening, shift your clock later," Wright said in the NPR report. "What we're seeing here now is another way that caffeine impacts our physiology that we didn't know about before in humans." This, in turn, could make it even harder for you to get out of bed at the right time, another expert said.

It's probably time to rethink that nighttime cup of joe, you guys. Or at least try switching to decaf.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and strongly believes nighttime coffee is worth it, because mmm. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.