Drugs the CIA Has Used, Ranked by How Much Fun They Are

In the early aughts, my idea of a good Friday night involved chewing a tab of ecstasy and huffing ether at a rave in an abandoned former Mexican restaurant. I'm older and wiser now, with a felony arrest and stint in court-ordered rehab under my belt, so I have absorbed many a life lesson.

Among them: drugs are fun. They made me more outgoing and better at dancing -- even though they cost me thousands of dollars and took a metaphorical ice cream scoop to my neocortex.

Drug-induced personality changes were revelatory to me, but you know who's been hip to them for decades? The OG druggie of the Western world: Uncle Sam. In the aftermath of World War II, a simultaneous explosion of pharmaceutical research and Cold War tensions led the CIA to try many drugs in its hunt for a truth serum and/or espionage weapon. Here are a few of those drugs, ranked by how fun they are.