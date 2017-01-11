Body by Netflix: A Binge-Watching-Compatible Ab Workout

How to do it: Grab a nice pillow off your couch and lie down on it. Still lying down, place your hands either under your butt or on your stomach. With your feet together, straighten your legs and raise them about six inches off the ground. Now, flutter your feet as if you were swimming. Not too fast, and not too slow. It should take about one second for you to get both legs done. Aim for about 20-30 total reps, and repeat that 3-4 times.

Scissor kicks

Scissor kicks are like the evil twin to flutter kicks, which means they would go great with some sort of horror movie like The Exorcist. They’re brutal, effective, and you’ve got no excuse to skip them since you can do them on your couch or floor.