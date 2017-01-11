These Life-Improving Habits Take Less Than 30 Minutes a Day

It's virtually impossible to live a perfectly healthy life, especially with everything there is to watch on Netflix. But rather than plow through an entire show and tub of ice cream in a single night, you could invest just a little bit of time and see it add up to greater results.

To get you heading in the right direction, here are some easy health tips pretty much anyone can accomplish in 30 minutes or less.

Take a power nap

The ultimate lazy-person health tip! There's a reason your preschool and kindergarten teachers made you take naps in between your precious coloring time and the unfortunate "didn't make it to the bathroom quickly enough" incident that still haunts you -- it's good for you.