Sneaky Ways to Burn Extra Calories Every Day

Also, you can (and should) take the stairs in lieu of the elevator whenever possible. "Every step you climb, you burn about 0.17 calories -- that's roughly a calorie and a half every 10 upward steps," says Courtney Paul, celebrity trainer at RIPPED Fitness in NYC. "You also burn calories on your way down -- about 0.05 every stair descended -- which equals out to one calorie every 20 steps down."

Yeah, I hear you -- that's A LOT of stairs. But if you live in a fourth-floor walk-up, work on the 17th floor of your office building, climb the Statue of Liberty's 354 steps on your lunch break, and really commit yourself, knocking off a few hundred calories will happen faster than you think. You can also up the ante by hopping two or three steps at a time. "Skipping stairs simulates a step-up lunge that will tone your glutes and zap even more calories," says Paul. "With each step, stay heavy on your heel and light on your toe for the most calorie burn and booty-firming benefits."