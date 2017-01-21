Easy Ways to Stay Energized from Dawn 'Til Dusk

Do some sort of physical activity in the morning

If you exercise regularly, doing that daily workout in the morning leads to more energy throughout the day and better sleep at night, according to a study from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. (Plus, no more bailing on your workouts after a seven-meeting work day.)

Dr. Jennifer Haythe, cardiologist and assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, adds that working out in the morning, even if it’s only for 10 minutes, can help improve your focus, concentration, and reduce stress. “Harness those benefits early on in your day and you will feel brighter and calmer throughout your work day,” she says. Don’t know where to start? A few yoga poses could be enough to boost your mood, while high-intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions are typically shorter than an episode of Archer and pack a serious punch.