Weight-Loss Moves Normal People Can Actually Stick To

That's why I’m a fan of adopting a low-carb lifestyle at least three days a week, because this style of eating is a very easy and effective way to balance blood sugar and insulin levels, thus leading to quicker and long-term weight loss. If you're worried about being hungry all the time, there's actually evidence that reducing your carbs can, counterintuitively enough, reduce your appetite.



Walk 10,000 steps a day

One of the biggest reasons Americans are so overweight is because we sit too much. When it comes to “effortless exercise,” I’ve found from personal and professional experience that walking is an amazing workout and one of the easiest ways to burn mega calories and melt some serious body fat. If a 150lb person took enough time each day to reach 10,000 steps, she’d be able to easily burn an extra 500+ calories a day, which can mean a pound of weight loss per week -- all without breaking a sweat!