What Does Lead Exposure Actually Do to Your Body?

Lead collects in your bones, and can stay in your body for years

It's not just the brain -- lead can also collect in the bones and be released over time with stress or during pregnancy.

“Lead can stay in the system basically throughout your life and be remobilized and create problems later,” adds Olson. “There really are profound long-term effects that are fairly difficult to trace to the lead itself,” which makes lead all the more insidious, since the results of exposure can't always be isolated.



Exposure can be asymptomatic for a long time

Because of this problem of isolating lead's effects, it can appear as though there are no real symptoms at all for a very long time. In adults, lead can affect blood pressure, kidneys, and gastrointestinal system, but those really don’t present themselves unless there's a high level of exposure.