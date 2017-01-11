For the Last Time: Are Eggs Healthy or What?

In the midst of this cholesterol furor was the affirmation that the saturated fat in meat is still bad for you, and eggs are… kind of like meat? And yet, they're not, which is why many vegetarians still eat them. Before you reach for steak and eggs at every meal: are eggs now considered healthy, and are they really any better for your body than meat like chicken, beef, and pork?

Eggs are packed with the best kind of protein

There’s a reason why some call eggs the perfect food: at just 70 calories each, eggs are nutrient-packed powerhouses, and one of the best sources of protein humans can eat. Each one contains about 6g , and while that doesn't seem like much, egg protein has the highest biological value compared to other types, which is a fancy way of saying that egg protein is the easiest for the body to synthesize and use.