7 Health Questions You're Too Embarrassed to Ask, Answered by Doctors

Is toe fungus dangerous? What's the best way to treat it?

"Despite those lovely TV commercials that depict fungus as scary little green monsters, I would not consider toenail fungus dangerous. Unless you have other serious medical problems, toenail fungus is not deadly -- it is more of a nuisance. There are a variety of topical antifungal creams, nail lacquers, and even oral antifungal pills. On some occasions, the toenail may need to be removed. See your physician and discuss what would be the best way to treat your toenail fungus given your situation." -- Dr. Perakis

"If you have athlete's foot it’s very important to treat it. The over-the-counter antifungal products work; the trick to using them is to use the medication until all the signs and symptoms of the athlete's foot are gone, when all the redness is gone and itchiness is gone. And then use it for at least two to three more weeks after that, because what happens after that when the signs and symptoms go away, people stop, and then it comes back within a few weeks. Practicing good hygiene is also important: Wash in between your toes, dry in between your toes with a different towel each time, or another trick is to [dry your feet] with a hair dryer on low heat." -- Dr. Swartzberg