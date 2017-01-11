EMTs Reveal Their Most Memorable Work Stories, Making Yours Sound Really Boring

"He ended up needing two of us to fireman-carry him down the hall and down the stairs to get him to the boat. And for whatever reason, the Coast Guard wasn't able to make an assist. But the guy ended up being OK. He joined the cruise for the second-to-last day -- he just took it easy the rest of the trip." -- Matt W, paramedic

In prison, things get... stuck

"Whenever we would get called to go to the local prison, it was for either one of two reasons: someone got stabbed, or someone got something stuck somewhere. So it could get pretty gross. One time, a man had gotten a 1-liter shampoo bottle stuck up so high -- how he got it in there, I have no idea -- but it caused a suction, and there was no way for us to get it out. There's no real treatment for that, so we took him into the ER. I'm not exactly sure what happened, but I'm sure he had to get surgery.” -- Matt W, paramedic