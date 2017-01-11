How Many Energy Drinks Would It Take to Overdose?

Packed with caffeine, sugar, and other fancy-sounding miracle ingredients like taurine and unicorn tears, energy drinks promise to help you stay awake, boost athletic performance, and give you wings (maybe).

Sure, these promises seem a little far-fetched, but anyone who's had one or two of these drinks in a row knows that too many of them can make you a jittery mess.

So at what point does your regular energy drink become dangerous? If caffeine is technically a drug, then is it possible to overdose on caffeine-laced energy drinks?

What's in energy drinks that might kill you?

Energy drinks get their energy mostly from caffeine, about 50mg to 250mg per can. But most formulas contain other energy-producing ingredients, such as guarana (another stimulant), ginseng (herbal supplement supposed to help with energy and mental function), and B vitamins (also for energy).