31-Day Fitness Challenge, Day 23: Lower Body + Core

You're on Day 23 of the 31-Day Gym-Free Fitness Challenge. To return to the main challenge page, click here.

The goal of today's routine is to toast your lower body and core by performing a series of back-to-back exercises that all target the same muscle groups, but in slightly different ways. Your body will burn as you rack up the repetitions, so take brief breaks to shake out your legs if you need to (you probably will).

After completing each series, rest one minute before starting the next series. When you've made your way through all four series, rest two minutes, then perform all four series a second time through. The entire workout should take about 35 minutes, including rest periods.

Series #1: Squats

60 seconds prisoner squat

60 seconds wide-leg squat

60 seconds narrow-leg squat

30 seconds low-squat pulse

Rest one minute.

Series #2: Lunges

60 seconds alternating lunges

45 seconds single-leg lunges, right leg

45 seconds single-leg lunges, left leg

30 seconds low-lunge pulse, right leg

30 seconds low-lunge pulse, left leg

Rest one minute.

Series #3: Glutes and hammies

60 seconds good mornings

45 seconds single-leg deadlifts, right leg

45 seconds single-leg deadlifts, left leg

30 seconds glute bridge

30 seconds glute bridge pulses

Rest one minute.

Series #4: Core

60 seconds plank

30 seconds plank up-downs

30 seconds plank jacks

60 seconds sit-ups

Rest two minutes, then repeat the full sequence.

