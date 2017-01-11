Every Reason You Shouldn’t Drink, Drive & Be an Irresponsible Jerk This Holiday

You don’t have to read this. You’re an adult, and adults don’t need to be told these things. But adults have friends, and sometimes our friends forget that they’re supposed to know better. So maybe read this for them, and next time one of them even thinks about drinking and driving, remind them of all the reasons there’s absolutely no reason for them to do it.

They can choose a designated driver

Obviously you know this. But did you know it's actually a pretty good job?

It’s a rideshare world

There are an infinite number of rideshare services out there. Even in Austin, where battles with the city have caused the two major services to leave town, there are at least 13 sharing-economy alternatives to getting behind the wheel yourself.