The Best Ways to Motivate Yourself to Exercise in 2017

Of course, constantly dwelling on these issues isn’t exactly gobs of fun, either, but really thinking about why you want to get in shape is necessary if you want to stick with a program. You see, achieving weight loss or seeing physical changes can certainly be motivating, but it’s not always the factor that will keep you active long-term. What happens if you achieve your weight loss goal? Do you just stop your program? Do you flounder, not knowing what to do next?

When you think about your “whys” -- about what you hope to gain through exercise -- make sure you include factors that have nothing to do with weight (feel free to include those, too). Maybe you’ve always wanted to be fit enough to hike the Grand Canyon. Or maybe you want to get off your prescription medications. Or maybe you want to be able to play tag with your kid without having to stop after a minute or two. Or maybe you’re just tired of constant joint pain and general discomfort associated with your fitness level. Or maybe you want to feel more confident.