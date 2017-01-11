Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Quit counting your steps and start measuring your heart rate

Reaching 10,000 steps in one day is quite the accomplishment -- so kudos to you, if a certain number of steps per day has been your goal. But the number of steps you take each day doesn't really tell you anything about your overall fitness level, nor can it help you improve.

If you want to measure something that can actually determine how hard you're working, how much harder you could be working, and what actually constitutes an "easy" day, stop counting your steps and start measuring your heart rate.

A heart rate monitor, which measures your pulse with a sensor built into a chest strap, can help you determine your maximum heart rate so you can ensure your easy workouts are easy enough to allow a full recovery, and your "hard" days are difficult enough to improve aerobic functionality while building your resistance to fatigue.