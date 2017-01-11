How to Finally Get in Shape, Even if You've Failed Before

Getting fit can seem like an impossible task. First, there's all the information you have to deal with -- someone telling you to do this program or that program, or follow this diet instead of that diet.

Then there's the real work. Dealing with cravings when nothing sounds better than putting away a dozen donuts. And you can't forget actually exercising, right?

What you may not realize is that on top of all of this, you actually have to fight your own brain when it comes to fitness. You see, for all the talk we do about how we'd like to change this or that, get fit, go on a diet, or whatever it is, most people prefer to stay the same. This isn't necessarily your fault; change is terrifying, and because of that, your brain uses a number of tricks to keep you the same. Here are three ways your brain is sabotaging your fitness goals, and how to fix those.