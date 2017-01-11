America's Hygiene Obsession Is Expensive and Unhealthy

And if you're using antibacterial body washes, you're washing away all the good bacteria you want on your skin. Skin bacteria have been compared to gut bacteria, in that there needs to be enough of the good stuff to thrive and naturally fight off the bad kinds of bacteria.

After hopping out of the shower, Americans love to cover their armpits with deodorant and antiperspirant. If those painfully awkward health classes on puberty taught people anything, it's that deodorant is an essential part of an everyday hygienic routine. No one wants to be stinky!

But the desire to get rid of natural -- sometimes gross! -- scents usually means rubbing aluminum right onto your underarm. Research suggests that antiperspirants containing aluminum may cause gene instability in breast tissue, not to mention the neurotoxic effects associated with the metal generally. Parabens and phthalates, chemical ingredients both frequently found in deodorant, can also disrupt your hormones, especially when applied to such a sensitive area. Basically, it's better to be the smelly kid, though you can class it up by saying it's "the European way."