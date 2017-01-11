How to Safely Play With Fireworks Without Blowing an Arm Off

Never attempt to relight "duds"

A lot of injuries happen when fireworks don’t go off, and people try and relight them. This is one of the many reasons you should keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby. “If something isn’t lighting, do NOT try again,” says Frank, emphatically. Frank said that you should wait a half hour and then throw the dud firework into the bucket. Frank did not get into what you should do during that half hour, though I’d like to think that he would use it to re-read one of his favorite Frederick Forsyth thrillers on his Kindle Fire while absentmindedly fiddling with the buttons on his Tommy Bahama "Breaking Waves" short sleeve shirt, his mind occasionally wandering back to the whereabouts of Gloria from his high school in Bakersfield. She was too good for Sam, Frank might think. She was too good for all of us.