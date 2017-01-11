How to Know if You're Addicted to Facebook

You really, really hate missing out

If you find the seemingly infinite timeline to be hypnotic, it’s because your brain craves the relaxation brain waves activated by social media, and Facebook continues to deliver. If it weren’t for a little modern-day demon called FOMO, this might not be such a bad thing.

Recent studies, however, have shown that FOMO is "robustly linked to higher levels of social media engagement" no matter when or where the itch might strike (i.e. on the toilet, in class, driving… you get the picture).

Since the dawn of time, there have been parties to which you have not been invited. There have been beaches on which you didn’t chill (and Netflix?). There have been exes hooking up with new people. And you were blissfully ignorant of it all. Now, though, you can see your ex-girlfriend making out with a new guy at a beach party you weren’t invited to. Technology for the win!