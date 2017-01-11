Will Vaping Survive in America?

The Case Against Vapes, Pt. 3: They Keep Blowing Themselves Up!

I was working on this story a couple weeks ago, vaping up a (nicotine-free) storm at my desk for research, when no fewer than a half-dozen co-workers G-chatted me with the same link in rapid succession. It was a link to the story about the Dora the Explorer voice actress who got suspended from her school for vaping.



What a story! It had it all -- the nostalgia of a kids TV show, the voyeuristic thrill of seeing a celebrity in trouble, and of course, the vaping. I mean, how could you not click that in your feed? I would! I did! It's funny! But it betrays a less funny problem: vaping is easy to laugh at, so at every chance, publications hungry for easy traffic will pile on.



Unsurprisingly, most of the vapers I spoke with have a vocal mistrust of "mainstream media." Some of this is just the standard paranoia of a young, misunderstood subculture, but there is a pattern if you spend time researching the subject. Take, for example, the ongoing saga of exploding batteries. "When someone's irresponsible with a battery -- which happens -- they show this poor kid who burned his leg [and say] he got blown up by an e-cig," complained Green. "They don't put a face on anything unless it's negative."



There are a lot of stories about horrifying battery explosions and the carnage they've caused. On one hand -- yeah, no shit! These things are exploding in people's faces! But on the other... well, there is no other hand. And that's the problem. Very few stories in mainstream media outlets have explored why they're exploding, or how they can be improved. (WIRED’s investigation is good, though.)



And anyway, exploding batteries are a solvable problem. One culprit is user error: inexperienced vapers overheating their batteries to the point of combustion. Another culprit is inconsistent manufacturing standards -- which the new FDA regulations will address. But nuance does not traffic drive. So instead we wind up with a steady stream of injury porn that helps form a lasting impression of countless obnoxious vapers self-immolating via e-cig. When Farver told her mother she had been hired by a vaping company, "even my mom was like 'these things are blowing up in people's faces, Lisa!'"

