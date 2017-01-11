All the Dumb Myths You've Heard About Sunscreen, Debunked

For most people, sunscreen is just one of life's many minor inconveniences that are necessary to avoid cancer and scalding pain. But do you really know how it works? It's incredible, if you think about it: smear this goo on, and the sun, which is necessary for life, won't kill you.

Suffice to say that you probably don't know much about SPF, or when you should reapply. Here are some of the biggest myths about sunscreen, dispelled by Dr. Ingrid C. Polcari, an assistant professor in the Department of Dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

The higher the SPF, the better

SPF means sun protection factor, and the number stands for how long you should be able to hang out in the sun before you burn compared to if you weren't wearing any protection. So if you've got on SPF 15, you should be able to stay in the sun 15 times longer than you would without any sunscreen on at all, says Polcari. Regardless, most sunscreens will tell you to reapply every two hours.