Fart-Filtering Underwear Isn't Just Real, It's Really Useful

Novak's had her fair share of hacks over the years. Her office desk is super-clean, not necessarily because she's one to keep tidy, but because her grapefruit-scented cleaner is perfect cover-up. She scouts the little-used back rooms of any building she's working in, in case she needs to scurry off for quick relief. She tried putting a dryer sheet in her underwear once. "It wasn't really effective," Novak says. "Maybe one or two farts, but that's not really a long solution."

The whole thing has been draining, physically and mentally. "I remember when I read Water for Chocolate, and there was a character who sleeps in her own bedroom because of bad gas," she says. "I remember thinking at the time, this is going to be me. I'm going to be ostracized, it will be lonely and shameful. This is going to be my fate."