The Most Important Body Part You Didn't Know You Had

Your fascia can stick together if you're not careful

Because fascia is a fluid structure, hydration is key to maintaining its health, but drinking tons of water isn’t necessarily the solution. While water intake definitely helps maintain healthy fascia, movement plays a significant role.

If you work at a desk eight hours a day (or if you suffer an injury that keeps you immobile), your fascia runs the risk of binding together and losing its fluidity. When this happens, you can drink all the water in the world, but it won’t be able to make it to the damaged tissue.

As Girdano explains, "When the tissue is dormant or inactive, it actually binds together, drastically affecting flexibility. When this happens, the muscles can’t move smoothly and become limited in their range of motion. If movement and stretching of fascia is avoided for long periods of time, the tissue can 'seize up,' causing loss of movement and great discomfort where tissue has binded together." If you’ve ever experienced a knot in your back or you’ve felt an area of extreme tightness in any of your muscles, you know what this feels like -- it’s your fascia freaking out.