Fat-Destroying Workouts You Can Knock Out in Less Than 20 Minutes

One of the biggest barriers to getting in shape is how much damn time it takes to do it. Fortunately, the advent of high-intensity interval training (aka HIIT) has made it clear that you don't have to live in the gym if you want to drop a few pounds -- in fact, studies show that if you want to torch more fat in less time, HIIT is the way to go.

The key to getting the most out of these workouts is to keep your effort and intensity high during the “on” rounds, and use your rest periods to fully recover, so you can bring your A game during the next “on” round.



Fat-burning workout #1: The Badass

This workout is challenging, but that's the point. You can do all the exercises without kettlebells, but use them if you're looking to add intensity. You’ll perform the exercises below in the designated order for 30-second intervals. Completion of all exercises is one full round. Repeat for a total of five rounds, or until you can't move.