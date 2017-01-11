In a world where everyone has a body, and therefore has an opinion on that body, the number of misconceptions surrounding physical fitness is astounding. Despite years of research refuting some of these long-held fitness myths, they continue to be passed around and passed down from gym generation to gym generation in a frighteningly inaccurate oral history of the human body.

These are just a few of the glaringly obvious fitness lies it’s insane people still believe.



Muscle weighs more than fat

A pound of muscle weighs a pound. A pound of fat weighs a pound. Duh, right?

Then why do people keep claiming muscle weighs more than fat? It's because people confuse weight with volume. Muscle is more dense than fat. A pound of muscle takes up less space than a pound of fat, but when do you talk about your fat or muscle in terms of a specific volume?