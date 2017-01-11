I Paid Someone to Freeze My Fat Off, and Make Me Scream in Pain

But that day, back in the bar, I figured, I can handle weird. Michael explained how the procedure works and told me that he was already planning to have more treatments in other areas that he felt should be less jiggly. Perhaps understandably, he declined to lift up his shirt at the bar, but the results were still evident. I was already thinking about how this procedure would work for me.

A little context: I'm in pretty good shape for a man nudging 40. (Good enough that what I'm about to say will very likely get me savaged in the comments below, but I'm going to say it anyway.) I have a 28" waist, hover around 140lb, and have a resting heart rate in the low 50s. On a good day my upper abs are faintly discernible. Ironically, however, it's these indicators of fitness that make the bagel-sized ring of adipose fat around my navel and burgeoning muffin top all the more infuriating. I’ve tried everything to get rid of it. Running, depriving myself of pasta, beer, ice cream. None of it worked. So I resigned myself to the rest of my life as a skinny fat guy.