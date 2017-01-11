FDA Changes Nutrition Labels to Reflect Fact That Americans Are Fat-Asses Who Love Sugar

Wow, 2016 has been a year of exciting facelifts at faceless American government agencies. The Treasury Department announced it would replace racist maniac Andrew Jackson with abolitionist and all-around decent human Harriet Tubman as the face of the $20 bill; not to be outdone, the Food & Drug Administration and its red-hot maverick of a new commissioner, Dr. Robert Califf, unveiled a new look to the Nutrition Panel that's required to appear on the mass-produced food-like materials that sustained you through college.

Oh, slight changes to government standards don't exactly scream "baddest news on the net" to you? Well, here's the short version: the new labels feature several changes, the most notable of which are increased serving sizes and an "Added Sugars" section. In short, the FDA has finally acknowledged that Americans are sugar fiends who eat way too much.