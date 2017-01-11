The Best Things to Do After Eating a Gigantic Meal

The holiday season in America is all about ignoring your body's natural signals, which are probably screaming, "Stop stuffing your face!" It's also about family and consumerism, but mostly stuffing your face.

Of course, this isn't exactly healthy. Apart from feeling miserable and bloated while you're lying on the couch with your pants undone, it isn't great for your body (internally and aesthetically) to overeat. Fortunately, there are a few ways to help undo the damage from overdoing it on a huge meal.

Take a walk immediately after your meal

After you've forced yourself to scarf down that last bite of food, all you probably want to do is retreat to the couch and not move for 24 hours. But that's the worst thing you can do, says internist Dr. Joseph Mosquera. He recommends immediately getting up and helping to clean up, which will burn off a few calories and keep you from eating any more. Then, put on your walking shoes.